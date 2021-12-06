FIRST ALERT: Damaging Wind Gusts Monday. Here's What to Expect

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region will bring us some periods of snow this afternoon with light accumulations of a coating to an inch possible by evening. Use caution on the roads as it could be slick in spots especially during the evening commute. A second area of Low pressure moving off the Carolina Coastline will track northeastward, passing south of the Gulf of Maine this evening and overnight tonight. This will bring more snow to the state for the evening and overnight hours with the heaviest falling over Downeast locales. Temperatures will be plenty cold enough for all snow today with afternoon highs in the upper teens to low 20s north and mid to upper 20s elsewhere. Snow will continue tonight with additional accumulation expected before tapering off late tonight/early Thursday morning from west to east across the state. Temperatures will drop back to the teens to near 20° for the overnight. Snowfall accumulations by Thursday morning will range from 1″-3″ for most areas with higher amounts of 3″-6″ possible for Coastal Hancock, Central and Coastal Washington Counties.

BANGOR, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO