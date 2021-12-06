ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer...

lebanon-express.com

iBerkshires.com

Williams College Astronomy Professor to Observe Solar Eclipse in Antarctica

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Jay Pasachoff, director of Williams College's Hopkins Observatory and Field Memorial Professor of Astronomy, announced the Williams College Eclipse Expedition's plans for the Dec. 4 total solar eclipse over and near Antarctica. Pasachoff has been observing total solar eclipses together with Williams College students for 50 years,...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Nasa to slam spacecraft into asteroid in mission to avoid future Armaggedon

That’s one large rock, one momentous shift in our relationship with space. On Wednesday, Nasa will launch a mission to deliberately slam a spacecraft into an asteroid to try to alter its orbit – the first time humanity has tried to interfere in the gravitational dance of the solar system. The aim is to test drive a planetary defence system that could prevent us from going the same way as the dinosaurs, providing the first real data about what it would take to deflect an Armageddon-inducing asteroid away from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
New Scientist

World's largest mass extinction may have begun with volcanic winter

For decades, we have been trying to unravel the causes of the end-Permian mass extinction, the most devastating extinction event in our planet’s history. The prevailing view is that global warming played a part, but now there is evidence that the warming was preceded by a volcanic winter – a long, global cold spell called by volcanic activity that would have destabilised ecosystems.
EARTH SCIENCE
Popculture

Giant Eiffel Tower-Sized Asteroid Set to Skim Earth's Orbit Very Soon

NASA reported earlier this week that a massive asteroid would skim the Earth's orbit on Dec. 11. The 1,082-foot space rock known as Asteroid 4660 Nereus is larger than the Eiffel Tower and will come within 4.6 million miles of Earth, putting it in the "potentially hazardous" category. However, despite...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

TRAPPIST-1 solar system that's home to potentially habitable planets was not bombarded by rocks like early Earth

TRAPPIST-1 would be an unremarkable star if not for the scientific interest generated by its seven planets. Astronomers first spotted the new worlds, at least three of which might be habitable, in 2016. Now, a new study suggests that the way the TRAPPIST-1 planets orbit might reveal clues about their evolution and how frequently space rocks smashed into them in their formative years.
ASTRONOMY
Fatherly

This Year’s Only Total Solar Eclipse Is Just Days Away

For those who love all things weird and wonderful when it comes to the night sky — from meteor showers to eclipses to full blood moons — 2021 has definitely been an eventful year. And now, the only total solar eclipse of 2021 is coming to the skies on December 4th. Unfortunately, for Americans, the eclipse won’t be viewable at all. But it will be viewable in other places if you’re doing some early December travel. Indeed, unless you are one of the few thousand residents living in the southernmost part of the world, there’s almost no chance you’ll get to see it.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Expert: Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? [Video]

Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids? Luckily there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for at least 100 years. But that doesn’t mean we’re not looking. Asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory breaks it down:. Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? We Asked a...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Will Approach Earth Tomorrow

In case you weren’t aware, a 430ft asteroid is currently hurtling towards earth. And it’s expected to approach earth tomorrow. But don’t go selling all your belongings and living like you’re dying just yet. The asteroid isn’t going to cause an apocalyptic event. The space rock is only expected to make a “close approach” (phew!).
ASTRONOMY

