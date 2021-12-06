Local family pleas to keep daughter’s murderer behind bars

“I miss her sense of humor, her stubbornness... her energy, she was life. She was just a ball of life.”

Nicole Crystal Sinkule was raised in Cathedral City. Her parents described her as a friend to everyone.

“She was a bundle of joy. Everybody was her friend. Everybody is still her friend, that's why we still have a lot of support today,” said Claudia Sinkule, Nicole's mother.

On October 16, 2005, 25-year-old Sinkule was brutally murdered in her sleep while living along the coast.

“Eric was standing above Nicole with a hammer in his hand,” Claudia described what happened that night, “When the police came, the hammer was embedded in her head. So he hit her one last time, and then he left and we were notified that morning.”

Sinkule's boyfriend at the time, Eric Marum, was convicted in her death and was serving 16-years to life in prison in Sacramento.

But on November 18, Marum was granted a recommendation for parole by 2 Commissioners of the California Board of Parole.

“We’re kindly asking the governor to review this case and just reverse the decision for the safety of me and my family, and the community he chooses to live in,” Claudia said.

They’ve created a petition online, with hopes to get enough support to stop Marum from being released.

Mayors and assembly members have also gotten behind their petition.

The Sinkule's said Marum had no remorse after Nicole's murder.

“He’s not even a killer, he’s a murderer. There’s a difference. And he murdered with malice in his heart," Claudia explained.

She believes Marum would also be a threat to the community.

“If he gets out, we have a man that’s manipulative, crafty, knows how to play the system… and he’s going to be in someone’s community?”

The Sinkule's started “ The Nicole Sinkule Foundation ” to help and assist in the fight against domestic violence.



“She tried to stick up for that guy as a lot of woman do and stand up for their man," Glenn Sinkule, Nicole's father added, "But she died for love, she loved him that much.”

Claudia and Glenn hope no one else becomes a victim of domestic violence.

“Look for red flags, don’t be ashamed," Claudia said, "There’s help out there, don’t be ashamed of your situation and there are people that understand. Reach out for help."

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic abuse, there’s always a way to ask for help.

“Reach out, at least talk to someone so that way you don't feel alone and isolated," said Angelina Coe Executive Directive of Shelter From the Storm , "Help is available. and it’s not gonna get better, it’s gonna get worse if you dont reach out.”

Coe said if anyone is in immediate danger, the first thing to do is call local law enforcement.

She says the next thing to do is to either reach out to their hotline, or the national domestic violence hotline, that's available 24/7.

Local hotline: (760) 328-SAFE (7233)

National hotline: 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233)

Most importantly, Ce encourages anyone struggling with domestic violence to always reach out and talk to someone.

