KU’s Bill Self previews UTEP, gives Pettiford injury update

Kissimmee, Fla. — Following Thursday’s 71-59 victory over North Texas, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self did not hide his frustration over another sub-par performance by starting big man David McCormack. “Let's just be real,” Self said. “He’s 6-10. He’s the biggest guy on the court. (He’s) got to score the...
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference on Wednesday. Steven M. Sipple: In pondering Frost's plight, your interest level in story may indicate plenty. A certain local columnist is extremely interested in whether Scott Frost can right the Big Red ship, which indicates a belief it...
Nine Kansas men’s basketball players have averaged 9.9 or more minutes a game through three games this season. Two others — freshmen Zach Clemence and KJ Adams — have been allotted 5.9 and 5.4 minutes per contest respectively. Something’s got to give — as in minutes may need to be...
Alabama will be going into Saturday’s Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn a bit more banged up than Nick Saban would like. Saban gave a few final injury updates on defensive tackle DJ Dale and linebacker Drew Sanders before the team departs for the holidays. Dale suffered a knee injury during...
Mustapha Amzil’s well-guarded 12-foot shot in the lane with 1.4 seconds left hit the front of the rim, kissed high off the backboard and fell through the goal, giving mid-major Dayton of the Atlantic 10 Conference an improbable, come-from-behind victory over No. 4-ranked Kansas on Friday afternoon in HP Fieldhouse at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
Kansas had just taken its biggest lead of the game, and a few seconds later, it showed exactly why that 23-point advantage would never get any larger in a 96-83 victory over Iona on Sunday. KU’s K.J. Adams and Christian Braun didn’t communicate on a switch, leaving an Iona shooter...
Dating back to his days at Boise State, Bryan Harsin has been a fan of the Iron Bowl. The current Auburn coach recalled coaching his Broncos in late games out west and tuning in to see the annual meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers. “This is one of...
Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self says for KU to be successful moving forward, it needs to take more pride in guarding every possession, no matter the score. He spoke to reporters after KU's 96-83 win over Iona on Nov. 28, 2021, in Kissimmee, Florida.
The Kansas women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the 2021-22 season by drubbing UTEP, 81-55, at the South Point Shootout on Saturday night in Las Vegas. After taking a 21-17 edge after one quarter, the Jayhawks (5-1) blew the game open by outscoring UTEP 23-12 in...
The Buffalo Bills looked fantastic against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Even so, it appears Buffalo has taken a major hit, as the latest update on star cornerback Tre’Davious White creates an unwanted scenario the franchise must face. According to the Buffalo Bills, “Tre’Davious White suffered a...
Texas ended its season on Friday with a 22-17 victory over Kansas State. The win snapped a six game losing streak for the Longhorns, allowing them to finish 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian’s first season as head coach. Following the game, Sarkisian provided injury updates on Texas quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card as the Longhorns enter the offseason.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills righted their ship, at least momentarily, with a rousing 31-6 victory over the Saints on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans. Now, they’ll have to navigate the rest of their playoff run without their most important defensive player. The team announced Friday that Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White would miss the rest of the 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered in the second quarter of the win.
Tre’Davious White left the Buffalo Bills’ win on Thanksgiving early with a knee injury and the team got a heavy dose of bad news on Black Friday. While the Buffalo Bills may have picked up a huge win over the Saints to, at least hopefully, right the ship in a season that has been below expectations to this point, the club may have suffered a loss that could hinder their fortunes severely moving forward.
Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Bobby Pettiford says that players had to run extra in practices if they messed up their defensive assignments. Pettiford spoke on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Allen Fieldhouse, ahead of KU's game vs. St. John's.
Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self says guard Christian Braun is currently playing the best basketball of his KU career. Self spoke to reporters after KU's 95-75 win over St. John's on Dec. 3, 2021, in Elmont, New York.
I sit down with Reddit’s own u/BillWaltonPosts, North and South America’s most famous fake Bill Walton, to discuss Cincinnati’s upcoming opponent, the Bryant Bulldogs. Clayton Trutor (CT): How would you describe Bryant’s style of play?. Bill Walton Posts (BWP): The mighty Bulldogs. What an animal! What a team! One of...
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s win against the New Orleans Saints. He underwent further tests Friday and those determined that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season, the Bills confirmed. Afterward, Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey did not play in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins after he suffered an ankle injury. That has led to concern about him missing more games, but the latest injury does not sound that serious. McCaffrey rolled his ankle during the...
So how do we assess the Bills as they head into the final six games of the regular season?. Well, that view changed dramatically Friday morning when cornerback Tre’Davious White’s MRI indicated he had a torn ACL and surgery for the knee injury would keep Buffalo’s best defender out for the rest of the season.
