Malvern, PA

Malvern-based Saint-Gobain expanding North American operations with $2.3B acquisition

By Ryan Mulligan
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 2 days ago
French construction materials company Saint-Gobain, which has its North American headquarters in Malvern, is acquiring GCP Applied Technologies for $2.3 billion in cash. Saint-Gobain hopes the acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP, a chemical and materials maker, will allow the construction giant to expand its North American operations and further its strategy...

Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

