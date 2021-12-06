Bank of America's technical analyst says the charts point to a rocky year in 2022

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO