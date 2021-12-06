ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Michigan school shooting: Tipster qualifies for $10k reward after Ethan Crumbley’s parents arrested

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3MZH_0dFVT2Tm00

The tipster who helped police find the parents of Ethan Crumbley , the suspect in Michigan’s Oxford High School shooting, will qualify for a reward of at least $10,000.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested at a warehouse in Detroit late on Friday.

“My understanding, and I was talking to the sheriff and a couple of other people about that investigation, and it looks like that tip — that caller will be eligible for the reward,” Detroit Police Chief James White told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday. “So I’m pretty happy about that.”

The US Marshals issued wanted posters late on Friday, offering $10,000 for information “that would lead to the arrest of either Crumbley”.

Both parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Four students died in the shooting last Tuesday, and another six students and a teacher were wounded.

It remains unclear if the tipster is eligible for a reward of $10,000 or $20,0000 as the tip led to the arrest of both parents.

“I don’t have all the details. It truly is Oakland’s case. My understanding is it was one tip that opened the case up for us, that allowed us to make the apprehension,” Mr White told the Free Press .

The parents’ charges stem from alleged actions and inactions in connection to their 15-year-old son. He has been charged as an adult on 24 counts, including terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police arrived at the warehouse in Detroit where the Crumbleys were hiding after their black Kia Seltos was spotted in the parking lot by a tipster who called the police.

Law enforcement surrounded the former auto plant building and arrested the parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o84B6_0dFVT2Tm00

“These charges are very, very serious. There’s no question about that,” District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said during the arraignment on Saturday. “The court does have some concern about the flight risk, along with the public safety, given the circumstances that occurred yesterday and the fact that the defendants did have to be apprehended in order to appear for purposes of arraignment.”

The parents’ bond was set at $500,000 and if they are convicted, they could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Andrzej Sikora, the artist and owner of the studio where the Crumbleys were hiding, has said through his lawyer that he didn’t know the parents were wanted by police because he doesn’t watch the news.

Attorney Clarence Dass also said his client was unaware that the couple had stayed at the art studio overnight on Friday. Mr Dass said the Crumbleys arrived at the art studio on Friday morning and had a “friendly relationship” with the 65-year-old Mr Sikora.

“There was a lot of confusion and the Crumbleys went to him for safety. He did not know about the charges,” Mr Dass said. “They were there in the daytime. He left in the early evening. He did not even know they were still there.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Michigan School Shooter’s Parents Officially On The Run From Authorities

Authorities in Michigan are looking for the parents of the teenager being accused of killing four students in a Michigan high school shooting earlier this week. They are officially considered fugitives by authorities. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald officially declared that Ethan Crumbley's parents James and Jennifer Crumbley will be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Prosecuting Ethan Crumbley’s parents over the Oxford school shooting is an admission of failure

After a Michigan high school sophomore shot four people at his school, prosecutors made the unusual decision to charge his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, with involuntary manslaughter. The reflexively pro-gun right, epitomized by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, quickly declared this a politically motivated leftist tactic.In fact, though, the decision to charge the parents is a depressing admission of failure in the face of right-wing opposition to common sense efforts to reduce gun violence. Thanks to rabid right-wing gun absolutism, gun control advocates have run out of workable tactics. They are left with inadequate carceral approaches that barely pretend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
leedaily.com

Michigan School Shooting- Ethan Crumbley’s parents face Charges

The halls of Oxford High School in Michigan echoed with the sound of screams and bullets as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley killed 4 students and injured 7 others in the building, including a teacher. But, the Michigan School shooting didn’t just happen out of the blue. And this is why Ethan’s parents are being charged with involuntary manslaughter.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

‘Ethan don’t do it’: Mother’s texts to Michigan shooting suspect revealed as parents charged with manslaughter

The mother of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy accused of killing four classmates at his Oxford, Michigan high school, sent him texts warning him not to get caught after the boy was found reading about ammunition on his phone while in class and telling him “don’t so it” after initial reports of shots fired at the school became public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtoc.com

Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later

The CDC says there are no confirmed omicron cases in the U.S., at least not yet. Teen fatally shot 5-year-old while making social media video, police say. Police say the 13-year-old suspect could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also face criminal charges. 2 teens killed, 4 family members...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students

Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley has been formally arraigned in court with 24 charges of terrorism and first degree murder. Four students were killed and several other people injured in the massacre on Tuesday. Police say Mr Crumbley used a semi-automatic pistol that had been bought for him just days before by his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
New York Post

At least 68 inmates killed in bloody battle between Ecuadorian prison gangs

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 more injured when two rival gangs exchanged gunfire and detonated explosives inside of an Ecuadorian prison on Saturday. Over 900 law enforcement officers spent most of the day trying to quell the violence — which lasted for around 8 hours — at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which officials have linked to international drug cartels.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Detroit Police#Tipster#Oxford High School#The Detroit Free Press#The Free Press#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

The Independent

369K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy