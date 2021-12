Like so many this month, the royal family is gearing up for Christmas. And today Prince William and Kate are spreading some festive cheer at a carol service with several members of their family. The royal couple arrived at Westminster Abbey at 4:15 p.m. for the Together at Christmas community service. They were joined for the event by cousins Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as William’s aunt Sophie Wessex and Kate’s family, the Middletons. The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed for the occasion in a bright red Catherine Walker outfit and a pair of glittering earrings which were borrowed from the Queen.

