MNTN CEO says increase in consumers created tremendous opportunity in streaming

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMNTN is launching creative as a subscription by making...

www.cnbc.com

Related
seniorhousingnews.com

Rampant Consumer Confusion Creates Opportunities for Senior Living Innovation

More than one-third (35%) of U.S. adults do “not know” how they view the aging services sector. That’s according to recently released findings from a national public opinion survey conducted by LeadingAge. “These numbers suggest the sector does not face an extreme public perception crisis — but...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Glory Star Announces Update to the Metaverse Experience Center and Upgrades to the CHEERS Video Platform to Accelerate User Engagement and Profitability

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, announced further details pertaining to its Metaverse Experience Centers. The Company is currently identifying locations in Beijing for its first Metaverse Experience Center, which will incorporate professionally curated media content, e-commerce, social networking, gaming, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
BEAUTY & FASHION
pocketnow.com

Samsung merges phone and consumer businesses, and appoints new CEOs

Samsung announced that it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics division and appoint new co-CEOs and other key executives. This is Samsung’s most significant reshuffle since 2017, and the latest changes aim to simplify the structure of the entire business and operation. The news was reported by Reuters, and...
BUSINESS
csq.com

Opportunities and Challenges for the Beauty and Consumer Goods Sector in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the beauty and consumer goods sector. Consumption dropped dramatically in 2020, started to rebound in 2021, and will grow again in 2022. While there was a decrease in the use of makeup, demand increased for skin care, body care, hair care, and DIY products. Because people were at home (or maybe had more time on their hands), they were also willing to try new things and new brands. In 2022, cosmetics and fragrance should experience significant growth, as should “wellness” products—beauty from the inside out is here to stay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS CEO: Streaming Revenue Crosses $5B Annual Run Rate

ViacomCBS had its best month of subscriber growth ever for its Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services in November, president and CEO Bob Bakish told Wall Street on Tuesday, also touting its growing total streaming revenue and film slate for 2022. Speaking during the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, he said that “November was our best month ever” for Paramount+, which is “having a big quarter,” but later also touted Showtime for achieving the same feat. The company had previously said that Paramount+ had its strongest weekly growth ever by adding more than 1 million subscribers during the week of...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MNTN Introduces Creative-as-a-Subscription

A Simple New Way for Brands to Get Their Media and Creative Together. MNTN, the award-winning marketing software platform, introduced Creative-as-a-Subscription (CaaS) following its recent merger with Ryan Reynolds’ advertising hot shop Maximum Effort. Marketing Technology News: BeSmartee Announces an Integration with Black Knight’s Surefire CRM and Marketing Automation System…
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Dent Reality Raises $3.4 Million to Bring Augmented Reality to Retail Locations

The UK-based augmented reality startup, Dent Reality, raised the equivalent of $3.4 million USD in its most recent funding round. Dent Reality has created an AR app for smartphones that helps shoppers navigate retail locations by providing a layout of a store's aisles, while showing where to find specific items. The company works mainly with grocery stores but aims to integrate its tech with all types of physical spaces. Dent Reality CEO Andrew Hart joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Advertising#Television#Mntn#The Exchange
The Hollywood Reporter

Global Ad Growth Forecast for 2021, 2022 Boosted, But TV Recovery to Take Until 2023: GroupM

Global advertising in 2021 and 2022 will end up growing faster than previously expected as the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to media investment giant GroupM’s latest forecast. But TV ad spending looks set to take until 2023, when the firm’s estimate calls for it to hit $168.6 billion, to reach and exceed the same levels as in the pre-COVID year 2019 ($167.8 billion), it predicted. After falling 3.1 percent, excluding U.S. political ads to adjust for swings between election and non-election years, to $623.0 billion in 2020, the firm now calls for global advertising to jump 22.5 percent this...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Interim CEO Touts Future of ‘Walking Dead’ Franchise, “Disciplined” Content Spending

AMC Networks, the company behind the AMC, IFC and Sundance Channel networks, as well as niche streaming services like horror-centric Shudder, has had a “terrific” 2021 despite a “challenged” pipeline due to production issues coming out of the coronavirus pandemic interim, CEO Matt Blank said on Monday. And the 2022 lineup will “probably [be] the strongest schedule we have had in several years.” He touted the series finales for The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul, along with returning shows and such new series as Tales of the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire and Moonhaven. He noted that...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Why Deloitte Predicts 150 Million Streaming Subscription Cancellations in 2022

The streaming wars could be peaking as platforms vie for a shrinking pool of new subscribers and services like Disney+ recalibrate their outlooks as the rate of new memberships slows. Jana Arbanas, the U.S. telecom, media, and technology sector leader at Deloitte, joined Cheddar to discuss the 2022 outlook for streaming platforms, expecting more than 150 million people to cancel subscriptions adding to the global churn trend. "People are signing up for a service for a very specific piece of original, compelling content, watching that, perhaps, season of content, dropping that service, and then re-upping the service again when the next season comes out," Arbanas noted.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts “Stickiness” of Streaming Content Partnerships

Telecom giant Verizon is happy with the customer response to content partnerships with the likes of Disney+, Discovery+ and Apple Music that it has offered certain subscribers for free for certain periods of time, its CEO said on Monday. “We are positively surprised about the stickiness and how customers have stayed with the services and the retention,” including when rolling them over to paying service, Hans Vestberg told the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. “We are very happy with that model and there is probably more to be done there,” he reiterated. “We now have streaming services, we have...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Balenciaga to create team dedicated to Metaverse opportunities

Balenciaga has announced plans to create a team dedicated to exploring marketing and commerce opportunities in the “metaverse”.Speaking at Business of Fashion’s Voices – an annual conference which brings together key figures from the fashion industry – Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit said the unit will work to engage customers through virtual reality and transform the way they shop.A metaverse is a virtual world where people can game, work, shop and communicate. It combines virtual reality and augmented reality technology.“The use-ability [of digital fashion] is the point that’s missing, but that’s making gigantic steps every day,” Charbit said.“Right now the climax...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Philips: Recall Uncertainties Create Value Opportunity

In June 2021, Philips made a voluntary recall of its sleep and respiratory aid devices. The latest FDA investigations identified further issues with its quality control processes. However, based on arguments from both sides, uncertainties about the future outcomes remain.
BUSINESS
Variety

Social-Streaming Startup Scener Taps Hulu Veteran David Baron as CEO, Snags J.J. Abrams as Investor

Scener, the three-year-old co-viewing streaming video platform incubated by RealNetworks, is hoping to kick its business into higher gear with a new CEO and the backing of a slate of new investors and advisers, including filmmaker J.J. Abrams. The company announced the hiring of David Baron, a nearly 14-year veteran of Hulu, as its new CEO. Daniel Strickland, Scener’s founder and original CEO and chief technology officer, will continue in his role as CTO of the company going forward. In addition to Abrams, Scener announced Sean Rad (Tinder founder and investor) and Marc Geiger (founder of SaveLive, cofounder of Lollapalooza, and former...
BUSINESS
Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS

