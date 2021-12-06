Brook Hill goes 3-0 in Tommy Young Classic

Grayson Murry, left, a Brook Hill senior, dribbles around a Pineywoods Community Academy player during play in the 8th Annual Tommy Young Classic on Friday night at Herrington Gymnasium. Murry scored 11 points and the Guard rolled to a 62-38 win. Progress photo by Jay Neal

BULLARD — Brook Hill improved to 6-1 after notching victories over Pineywoods Community Academy and Rusk on Friday and Saturday in the 8th Annual Tommy Young Classic, which took place at Herrington Gymnasium.

The Guard, who are scheduled to trek to Gary on Tuesday for a 6:15 p.m. affair, trounced the Timberwolves, 62-39, and punished Rusk, 65-30.

Brook Hill 62, Pineywoods Community Academy 39

Brook Hill streaked out to a 20-4 lead after one period of play and never looked backed.

The Guard led the entire way, except for one point early on when the Timberwolves (6-4) held a 4-2 advantage.

The Guard led by as many as 31 points after Von Dawson drained the front end of a one-and-one with 2:45 to play in the contest.

Four men scored in double figures for Brook Hill.

Brady Callens scored 16 points, Jakob Dluzewski pitched in 13, followed by Noah Langemeier with 12 and Grayson Murry, who put in 11.

Callens dropped in three triples and Murry sank two shots from beyond the arc.

Brook Hill 65, Rusk 30

Brook Hill played well offensively and defensively in logging the lopsided with over the Eagles.

Defensively, Brook Hill limited Rusk to single digits in each of the first-three periods, in route to taking a 46-18 lead into the final segment.

Langemeier erupted for a game-high 21 points, which included a pair of treys, for the winners.

Dawson scored 14 points and dropped in two shots from downtown while Murry scored nine points.

Dylan Malone tossed in six for the Guard.

Aiden McCown knocked in 10 points for the Eagles and Owen McCown scored eight.