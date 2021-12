53-69 NFL record for most losses by a QB with less than 150 starts. And fastest to 60 losses in NFL history, soon to be 70 losses. And it's not even close to the next guy. Derek Carr has been the Raiders unquestioned starter for 8 straight seasons. That's a long time in real life, let alone in NFL time. It's not like he hasn't been the face of the franchise. In fact, no QB in NFL history has been given more franchise support, more money, for a longer amount of time, to lose as much as Derek Carr.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO