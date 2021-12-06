ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic relief to help health care workers with child care

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is using $5.5 million in pandemic relief money to help health care workers pay for licensed child care over the next year, the health department and the governor announced Monday. Funds will be available for parents and guardians who work in health care, behavioral...

healththoroughfare.com

Healthcare Workers With Long Covid Are Dismissed

Long covid is a condition that’s been making headlines during this pandemic a lot. Now, The Atlantic wrote a story about a physical associate who spent her days diagnosing and treating people. She then got infected and she turned to her own colleagues for the very same care. “At first,”...
KELOLAND TV

Health care workers reflect on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — “It’s been a very interesting year.”. Those are the words of Michelle Healy, a physicians assistant with Sanford Health. Healy and two other health care professionals sat down with KELOLAND News ahead of the holiday to reflect on the past year, and to express what it is in life that they are thankful for.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mountain-topmedia.com

Experts: Lack of Coverage, Child Care, School Funding Affect Health Outcomes

FRANKFORT, Ky. — In a few weeks, Kentucky lawmakers will convene the General Assembly, and health advocates are calling for new policies to address systemic inequities linked to poor health outcomes. Vivian Lasley-Bibbs, board chair of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said the Commonwealth is at the top of...
azmirror.com

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge

WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Missouri, Iowa,...
northeastoregonnow.com

Rural Health Care Providers to Receive $118 Million in COVID Relief

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Tuesday that 481 rural health providers in Oregon will receive a total of $118,654,854 for COVID relief under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Good Shepherd Health Care System is slated to receive $2.6 million. “For the past 20 months, Oregon’s...
theintelligencer.com

Illinois announces $300 million in child care relief grants

On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou announced that $300 million in new relief grants will be made available to child care providers across the state. The state is also extending a previous grant program by providing nearly $50 million to previous grant recipients.
Healthline

Nursing Homes Can’t Find Enough Workers: How That Affects Care

Long-term care facilities report there are more than 220,000 fewer filled positions at their establishments than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, advocates for nursing home residents say the shortage of workers was an issue before the pandemic due to low pay and working conditions. They say having...
9&10 News

Health in Focus: Continuing Quality Care through the Pandemic

Dr. Jay Jagannathan from Dr. Jagannathan Neurosurgery, his clinicians, and staff members are continuing their exceptional practices despite COVID-19. They are still offering the same superior services they have always. done, but with more health and safety restrictions to ensure everyone is safe. Patients, Doctors, and Staff Members Health Screenings.
gowatertown.net

Health care workers still assessing Omicron threat

12-2-21 Health care providers are trying to get a sense of the potential threat from the latest variant of Covid-19. Liz Healy, infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says Omicron is quite different than the last major variant:. Healy says there is still a lot they...
MedicalXpress

Virtual care still has a place in post-pandemic health care

The delivery of health care has dramatically shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a move from in-person visits to some form of virtual care. In support of this move, provincial governments implemented new physician billing codes. On Sept. 3, 2021, the B.C. Ministry of Health and College of Physicians...
seattlechannel.org

DEEL announces recognition payments for front line child care workers

Dr. Dwane Chappelle, Director of Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL), members of Seattle City Council, and child care providers celebrate child care workers in appreciation of their important service to families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One-time payments of up to $835 will be provided to over 3,500 child care workers who cared for children as frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
nychealthandhospitals.org

Throughout the Pandemic, NYC Health + Hospitals Helped New Yorkers With HIV Remain in Care, Fight Off COVID Illness

As the State’s largest provider of HIV primary care, the health system treats almost 15,000 patients with HIV/AIDS. In recognition of World AIDS Day, NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that the health system’s efforts to keep New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic helped patients maintain high levels of viral load suppression and achieve high levels of COVID-19 vaccination to prevent illness. People with HIV/AIDS have a higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. With nearly 15,000 New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS under its care, the health system’s HIV clinics across the city offered uninterrupted access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and routine care through virtual care appointments, medication delivery services, 90-day ART supply, and special clinic-based outreach programs that connected New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS to COVID-19 vaccines and other resources.
kunr.org

Incline Village preschool director shares pandemic impacts on child care providers

While some child care facilities in our region are full, with waiting lists, others are struggling with enrollment. Lucy Comstock is the director at Incline Village Nursery School, a child care facility for children aged 3 to 5 in North Lake Tahoe. Comstock spoke with our business reporter Kaleb Roedel about the financial and staffing challenges they’re facing during the pandemic.
gilavalleycentral.net

Health care in Pima gets Council’s help

PIMA — The owner of Pima’s newest business is asking for assistance to expand health-care options in the community. Brian Paull, owner and pharmacist of Palo Verde Pharmacy, said he and his wife have a plan to expand the operation. Currently, Pima resident must travel a minimum of...
