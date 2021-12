The inevitable has finally happened, the Vancouver Canucks have fired general manager (GM) Jim Benning, assistant GM John Weisbrod, head coach Travis Green and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner. Replacing Green and Baumgartner will be Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker. On an interim basis, Stan Smyl will take over as GM with Ryan Johnson, Chris Gear, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, and Doug Jarvis working in collaboration with him. Brad Shaw, Jason King and Chris Higgins appear to have survived the gallows and will live to fight another day alongside Boudreau.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO