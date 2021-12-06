ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

Troup boys and girls claim third place in Slocum Tournament

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago
ELKHART — Troup swished in seven shots from beyond the arc to stop Slocum, 40-31, in the third place game in the Slocum Tournament on Saturday.

The win moved the Tigers to 6-1 and dropped the Mustangs to 8-5.

Trae Davis fired in 14 points for the Maroon and White, while Bracey Cover had 13 and Carson Davenport six.

Davis and Cover sank two triples apiece and Davis made one shot from afar.

The Tigers are scheduled to entertain Cayuga at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

LADY TIGERS

ELKHART — The Lady Tigers survived a frantic fourth-period comeback effort from Slocum to edge the Lady Mustangs, 29-27, on Saturday in the third-place game of the Slocum Tournament.

Troup (6-6) fell behind early but clawed its way back into the game and led 24-17 after three quarters of play.

The Lady Mustangs responded by outscoring Troup 10-5 in the final frame.

Bailey Blanton's nine points was a team high for Troup.

Other Lady Tigers that got into the scoring action included Maddie Griffin (7), Jessie Minnix (7), Sarah Neel (5) and Tara Wells (1).

The Lady Tigers' next game will take place at 5 p.m. Friday and will be against Sabine. The tilt will be played at Tiger Gymnasium.

