The holiday season is a good time to remember, as you are swiping that plastic on purchase after purchase, to be cautious. There are scammers and thieves out there waiting to strike and take hold of your info. The New Year could be less than happy for you if that happens, but it's good to know here in Iowa, we are much less susceptible to that than elsewhere in the country. At least, that's according to WalletHub, who put out their statistics in a survey called "2021's States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Fraud."

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO