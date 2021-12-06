ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Monarchs to Join MLS NEXT Pro

By RSL Communications
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERRIMAN, Utah (Monday, December 6, 2021) – In conjunction with Major League Soccer, the Real Salt Lake organization has announced that Real Monarchs SLC will join the newly announced MLS NEXT Pro ahead of the 2022 season. “MLS NEXT Pro provides us the opportunity to continue developing our RSL...

