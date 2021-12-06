ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Jacksonville College men get behind early, fall to Bossier, 87-64

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 2 days ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Bossier Parish (La.) Community College raced out to take an 22-point lead at halftime and the Cavaliers went on to beat Jacksonville College, 87-64, on Saturday afternoon in Bossier City.

The Jags were held to 30.4-percent (21-69) from the field.

Donta Coady knocked in 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Jags (4-6, 0-2).

Other players of impact for the JC men were Josiah Foley (14 pts. 2 rbs.) and Jadamion Givan (9 pts. and 6 rbs.).

BPCC improved to 5-4, 1-1.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday the Jags will host Panola College (9-2, 1-1).

