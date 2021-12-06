Tuesday Teleforum with Eddy Crow

The Ambridge Chamber of Commerce called for a “reverse” play for Christmas On Merchant for another year, and it turned out to be another year of success. Just like they did in 2020, those who were behind the Christmas On Merchant parade made it a “reverse parade”; one in which the usual parade-goers awaiting marching bands, floats, and fire trucks would themselves be the parade. Over two hundred vehicles gathered at Ambridge High School on Duss Avenue, and they were escorted through the lighted street posts along Merchant Street, along with the merchants and music-makers that added to the festive nature of the parade route.

5 DAYS AGO