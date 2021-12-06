ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Remembering country singer and longtime Grand Ole Opry member Stonewall Jackson

kosu.org
 5 days ago

Country singer Stonewall Jackson — a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
hometownsource.com

Sounds of Grand Ole Opry will add to holiday spirit

For years, veteran singer and producer Mick Sterling has been entertaining Minnesota audiences with an impressive range of tribute bands. Name your favorite singer — Ray Charles? Elton John? Van Morrison? Billy Joel? — and Mick is your man to channel those stars’ well-known songs. For his debut performance at...
MUSIC
kosu.org

More than 65 years later, 'Trouble in Mind' remains timely on Broadway

Playwright Alice Childress took an unflinching look at racism with “Trouble in Mind” in 1955. Now, in its overdue Broadway premiere, the play proves prescient and timely. NPR’s Jeff Lunden has the story. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Person
Tonya Mosley
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
kosu.org

Mick Jenkins: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Beneath Mick Jenkins' smooth veneer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
mainstreet-nashville.com

Olivia Rodrigo to play Grand Ole Opry House

If you’re a fan of angsty teen pop breakout Olivia Rodrigo, then the Grand Ole Opry House stage has some news that will be “Good 4 U.”. On May 10, 2022, 2021 and Gen Z’s closest answer to a millennial pop-punk revival will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville in support of her hit debut album, “Sour.” Doors will open at 7 p.m.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Singer#The Grand Ole Opry#Npr
extratv

‘Bones’ Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who played killer Howard Epps on “Bones,” has died at 41. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news to People with a statement that read, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement.Nesmith was a struggling singer-songwriter in September 1966 when “The Monkees” television debut turned him and fellow band members Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and David Jones into overnight rock stars. After the group broke up in 1970, Nesmith moved on to a long and creative career, not only...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me”

Tim McGraw’s 2001 hit, “The Cowboy In Me” is getting a Yellowstone makeover. Written by Jeffrey Steele, Al Anderson and Craig Wiseman, “The Cowboy In Me” was released in 2001 as the third single from McGraw’s Set This Circus Down album. The song followed up “Grown Men Don’t Cry” and “Angel All The Time,” on what became a run of five straight #1 singles. Stripping the song down to more traditional roots, the new version will be featured in the […] The post Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
kosu.org

The Battle For Greenwood: Reparations

Focus: Black Oklahoma, in partnership with KOSU, has produced a three-part series titled "The Battle for Greenwood." This third and final episode, "Reparations," looks at Tulsa Race Massacre descendants' demands that they be compensated for their trauma; the City of Tulsa's pushback against reparations; the domestic history, and global context, of these calls for repayment; and the way recent reparations plans have played out in places like Rosewood, Florida, and Evanston, Illinois.
TULSA, OK
The Boot

Randy Travis Teams With Drew Parker for New Duet on a Keith Whitley Classic [Watch]

Randy Travis is one of country music's most important traditionalists, and he's helping to shepherd the next generation of old school country singers with a new duet. The Country Music Hall of Famer joins newcomer Drew Parker for a new rendition of a classic Keith Whitley Christmas song, and they've even released a brand-new video for the special collaboration.
MUSIC
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ star Skilyr Hicks dies at age 23

Skilyr Hicks, a singer who appeared as a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” has died, her sister said. She was 23. “Monday night December 6th, 2021 will be a day I’ll never be able to forget. My sister, Skilyr Hicks passed away,” Breelyn Hicks wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “My super beautiful, extremely talented, hilarious, free spirit of a sister left this world to be with Jesus. I can’t possibly put into words how broken-hearted I am.”
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Finally Makes It Official

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop has been counting down to a very big day all week. She has shared lots of updates with fans as she awaited an important day. So, what’s going on with the Waldrop family?. As we reported, Courtney has been preparing herself for a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy