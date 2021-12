The South Carolina football program is 6-5, achieving bowl eligibility with its most recent win over Auburn. In the last two weeks, the tune of the Gamecocks’ season has changed. The team struggled to score points over its first eight contests. There were blown opportunities in a close loss to Kentucky, abysmal performances against Georgia and Tennessee, and a Texas A&M loss where the Gamecocks had just six yards of offense through three quarters of play.

