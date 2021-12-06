ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Dozens of protesters rally against mandates in Niagara Square

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHpJe_0dFVQpNp00

Several dozen protesters gathered in Niagara Square and marched down Franklin Street to the Rath Building on Monday morning, protesting mandates related to COVID-19 response.

The protest is part of "Black Out Monday," co-organized by several local and state activist groups. They have events planned each day this week, calling it "Civil Disobedience Week."

As part of Black Out Monday, the groups suggested parents withdraw their children from school to participate in the protest. Health care workers and business owners were also encouraged to attend.

It's not the only event this week in which the group is calling for kids to leave the classroom. On Thursday, they're encouraging students to walk out at 9 a.m. to protest mask mandates.

Erie County remains under a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces, with the exception of those that require proof of vaccination for entry. The mandate was issued last month as COVID-19 cases continued to rise. It is phase one of a four-phase approach to mitigating spread. The county will reassess on December 13, and could choose to enter the second phase: a vaccine requirement to enter some public spaces such as bars and restaurants.

Some municipal governments, including the Town of Marilla, have decided not to comply with the mandate. At the same time, some businesses have reported no drop in business since the mandate began.

Nearby, Wyoming County and Monroe County have entered back into states of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise, however, they have taken different approaches. Neither has implemented a mask mandate. Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello's emergency declaration included a mask mandate only for county-operated facilities and focuses on expanding rapid testing in three areas: Rochester, Greece and Pittsford.

CDC guidance currently calls for all adults and children older than two years old to wear a mask in indoor public places if:

  • they are not fully vaccinated
  • they are fully vaccinated but in an area with substantial or high transmission
  • they are fully vaccinated but have a weakened immune system

The CDC says people generally do not need to wear a mask outdoors, but should consider doing so in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases if they are in a crowded outdoor setting or may be inn close contact with unvaccinated people. Case studies have found wearing masks to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Protest held against East Bay school district's vaccine mandate

RICHMOND, Calif. - A group of parents, along with their children and grandchildren, demonstrated in front of the West Contra Costa Unified School District headquarters in Richmond on Monday. They are upset about a vaccine mandate that is taking effect. Under the new policy, students 12-years-old and up in the...
RICHMOND, CA
shorelinemedia.net

Protesters rally amid Mississippi abortion debate

Abortion activists are protesting in Mississippi's capital as the state takes center stage in a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court case that could end a nationwide right to abortion. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a5421746e8f14a008d814e294a3823f0.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Nearly 1,000 Rally Against Fed Vaccine Mandate in Montana

Evelyn Pyburn with the Big Sky Business Journal reported that nearly 1,000 Montanans across the state rallied against the federal vaccine mandate targeting healthcare workers on Sunday. The rallies were started by 5 healthcare workers in Billings, and quickly spread to several cities across the state. One of the organizers...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Protest Riot
WTOK-TV

Protest against health care worker vaccine mandate becomes a celebration

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A rally Saturday afternoon by the Mississippi Against Mandates organization was a protest and a celebration. Dozens of people lined up along the street in front of Memorial Hospital in Gulfport to protest the federal vaccination mandate specifically for health care workers. Lindsey Lemmons with Mississippi...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News 4 Buffalo

Hanukkah menorah lighting held at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Leaders in Buffalo are celebrating the second night of Hanukkah Monday night. They held a menorah lighting at Niagara Square. The event was sponsored by the Chabad of Buffalo. Leaders say the menorah is an important symbol this time of year. Hanukkah ends next Monday, Dec. 6.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman pleads guilty to driving into bicyclist during Niagara Square protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to hitting a bicyclist while driving a pickup truck through a protest in Niagara Square last fall. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on September 23, 2020 around 8:45 p.m., Joanna Gollnau drove a pickup truck through Niagara Square during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall. Gollnau failed to "exercise due care around a pedestrian" and hit a woman who was on a bicycle.
BUFFALO, NY
digg.com

Vans Employees Protest Vaccine Mandate

A small group at the sneaker brand’s California HQ staged a protest against its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Here’s Vans’ vaccination policy and the response. Many patients are experiencing heart palpitations, chest pain and shortness of breath even after recovering from COVID-19. But new studies offer reason for hope.
ADVOCACY
sacramentosun.com

Belgian medical workers rally against potential vaccination mandate

Brussels [Belgium], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Belgian medical workers are rallying in Brussels and other cities in Belgium on Tuesday to protest the government's intention to make COVID-19 vaccination a prerequisite to be able to continue working, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Around 4,000 medical employees marched with posters in the center...
PROTESTS
wutv29.com

Niagara County won't mandate masks despite increasing COVID cases

NIAGARA COUNTY — Just like in Erie county the covid cases are also increasing in Niagara county and that is leading to more cases in the schools. Mark Laurrie, Superintendent Of Niagara Falls City School District, says, “There’s no doubt there’s been a rise in covid cases in our school district in Niagara Falls. Mainly in students although we have had a few breakthrough cases among staff.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
pennbizreport.com

EIA: Most new natural gas-fired capacity to be from Appalachia region

A total of 27.3 gigawatts (GW) new natural gas-fired are scheduled to come online in the United States between 2022 and 2025, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Monthly Electric Generator Inventory. This is a 6 percent increase from August’s baseline capacity of 489.1 GW. Many of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Protesters at Supreme Court square off over abortion

WASHINGTON - Soon after abortion rights groups gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, antiabortion advocates began to surround them. Standing shoulder to shoulder, they formed a wall with five-foot banners featuring graphic photos of aborted fetuses. "Murderers! Murderers!" yelled one antiabortion activist. "Jesus will smite you for your...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy