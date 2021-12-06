ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Week 13 snap counts vs Washington: Rookies see most extensive playing time

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyfPK_0dFVQggW00

Most of this season, the Raiders have relied heavily on a few of their rookies while the rest have barely seen the field. Sunday, those same players they’ve relied upon all season still played a lot of snaps, but they were joined by a couple of other rookies.

Third round rookies Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo both saw season highs in snaps.

Koonce made his debut, seeing his first snaps of the season. Koonce got the nod due to the injury to Carl Nassib. The rookie played 7 snaps and got a sack. He also played four snaps on special teams.

Deablo saw a season-high 38 defensive snaps plus 17 on special teams. He came into the game when Nicholas Morrow left with an injury. Prior to this game, Deablo had seen just 26 defensive snaps over the first 11 games combined.

Top two rookies G Alex Leatherwood and S Tre’von Moehrig both played every snap. While nickel CB Nate Hobbs played 49 snaps (73%).

OFFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Kolton Miller T 59 100% 3 13%

Alex Leatherwood T 59 100% 3 13%

John Simpson G 59 100% 3 13%

Brandon Parker T 59 100% 3 13%

Derek Carr QB 59 100% 0 0%

Andre James C 59 100% 0 0%

Hunter Renfrow WR 54 92% 4 17%

Zay Jones WR 51 86% 0 0%

TE 50 85% 7 30%

Josh Jacobs RB 50 85% 0 0%

Bryan Edwards WR 40 68% 0 0%

DeSean Jackson WR 24 41% 0 0%

Kenyan Drake RB 7 12% 1 4%

Sutton Smith FB 6 10% 9 39%

Peyton Barber RB 5 8% 3 13%

Jackson Barton T 3 5% 0 0%

Daniel Helm TE 2 3% 11 48%

Marcus Mariota QB 2 3% 0 0%

Nick Martin C 1 2% 3 13%

DEFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Trevon Moehrig FS 67 100% 12 52%

Brandon Facyson CB 67 100% 8 35%

Johnathan Abram SS 67 100% 4 17%

Casey Hayward CB 67 100% 0 0%

Maxx Crosby DE 60 90% 3 13%

Yannick Ngakoue DE 54 81% 0 0%

Nate Hobbs CB 49 73% 8 35%

Denzel Perryman LB 47 70% 0 0%

Quinton Jefferson DT 45 67% 3 13%

Divine Deablo LB 38 57% 17 74%

Johnathan Hankins NT 37 55% 2 9%

K.J. Wright LB 35 52% 0 0%

Solomon Thomas DT 33 49% 3 13%

Cory Littleton LB 23 34% 12 52%

Damion Square NT 17 25% 1 4%

Clelin Ferrell DE 13 19% 8 35%

Dallin Leavitt FS 8 12% 20 87%

Malcolm Koonce DE 7 10% 4 17%

Marquel Lee LB 3 4% 19 83%

SPECIAL TEAMS Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Keisean Nixon CB 0 0% 17 74%

Roderic Teamer CB 0 0% 17 74%

Nick Kwiatkoski LB 0 0% 8 35%

Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 8 35%

Matt Bushman TE 0 0% 8 35%

AJ Cole III P 0 0% 7 30%

Carson Tinker LS 0 0% 7 30%

Dillon Stoner WR 0 0% 4 17%

Jordan Simmons G 0 0% 3 13%

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Raiders Game Sunday: Raiders vs Washington odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 game

The Las Vegas Raiders look to make it two in a row on Sunday, as they welcome in the Washington Football Team in Week 13. Heading into their Week 12 matchup on the road against Dallas, the Las Vegas Raiders had a lot to overcome. They were playing on a short week against a 7-3 team that is considered a legitimate playoff contender in the NFC, and they had been the losers of three straight games.
NFL
NJ.com

Washington vs Raiders Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 13

Our NFL football betting expert offers the Washington vs Raiders predictions and best betting picks for the Sunday matchup at 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX. The well-rested Raiders have a positive outlook again after a Thanksgiving victory at Dallas. They put their high-powered passing attack on display at home, where they have not won since Week 7. Quarterback Derek Carr leads the NFL with 310.4 yards passing per game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
reviewjournal.com

Vegas Nation Gameday — Can Raiders snap Washington’s winning streak?

The Raiders are hosting the Washington Football Team on Sunday and will look to snap their opponent’s three-game winning streak. The Vegas Nation crew tells you what will be the key to a Raiders victory and brings you the latest injury update regarding tight end Darren Waller. THE LATEST. By...
NFL
NBC Washington

Washington Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Inactives: McKissic, Waller Out

Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Both the Washington Football Team and Las Vegas Raiders will be without multiple key contributors when the two clubs face one another on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. Let's start with the visitors, where Washington will...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Peyton Barber
ClutchPoints

Darren Waller’s official status for Week 13 Raiders vs. Washington, revealed

Darren Waller has officially been ruled ‘out’ for the Raiders Week 13 matchup, per the Raiders latest injury report update. The tight end has been dealing with a knee sprain that he sustained in last week’s Thanksgiving game. After the overtime loss to the Cowboys, Waller was diagnosed with an IT band strain. He is also dealing with a back injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casey Hayward#K J Wright#American Football#Raiders Week 13#Zay Jones#Desean Jackson Wr#Kenyan#Johnathan Abram Ss
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders Podcast: TDL review vs Washington

This Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders are on the ropes again and have a tough matchup vs. the Chiefs in Arrowhead. Once again, they will try to bounce back from an awful performance at their home stadium. Their last game was full of disappointment with the Raiders' offense not putting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy