Raiders Week 13 snap counts vs Washington: Rookies see most extensive playing time

Most of this season, the Raiders have relied heavily on a few of their rookies while the rest have barely seen the field. Sunday, those same players they’ve relied upon all season still played a lot of snaps, but they were joined by a couple of other rookies.

Third round rookies Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo both saw season highs in snaps.

Koonce made his debut, seeing his first snaps of the season. Koonce got the nod due to the injury to Carl Nassib. The rookie played 7 snaps and got a sack. He also played four snaps on special teams.

Deablo saw a season-high 38 defensive snaps plus 17 on special teams. He came into the game when Nicholas Morrow left with an injury. Prior to this game, Deablo had seen just 26 defensive snaps over the first 11 games combined.

Top two rookies G Alex Leatherwood and S Tre’von Moehrig both played every snap. While nickel CB Nate Hobbs played 49 snaps (73%).

OFFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Kolton Miller T 59 100% 3 13%

Alex Leatherwood T 59 100% 3 13%

John Simpson G 59 100% 3 13%

Brandon Parker T 59 100% 3 13%

Derek Carr QB 59 100% 0 0%

Andre James C 59 100% 0 0%

Hunter Renfrow WR 54 92% 4 17%

Zay Jones WR 51 86% 0 0%

TE 50 85% 7 30%

Josh Jacobs RB 50 85% 0 0%

Bryan Edwards WR 40 68% 0 0%

DeSean Jackson WR 24 41% 0 0%

Kenyan Drake RB 7 12% 1 4%

Sutton Smith FB 6 10% 9 39%

Peyton Barber RB 5 8% 3 13%

Jackson Barton T 3 5% 0 0%

Daniel Helm TE 2 3% 11 48%

Marcus Mariota QB 2 3% 0 0%

Nick Martin C 1 2% 3 13%

DEFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Trevon Moehrig FS 67 100% 12 52%

Brandon Facyson CB 67 100% 8 35%

Johnathan Abram SS 67 100% 4 17%

Casey Hayward CB 67 100% 0 0%

Maxx Crosby DE 60 90% 3 13%

Yannick Ngakoue DE 54 81% 0 0%

Nate Hobbs CB 49 73% 8 35%

Denzel Perryman LB 47 70% 0 0%

Quinton Jefferson DT 45 67% 3 13%

Divine Deablo LB 38 57% 17 74%

Johnathan Hankins NT 37 55% 2 9%

K.J. Wright LB 35 52% 0 0%

Solomon Thomas DT 33 49% 3 13%

Cory Littleton LB 23 34% 12 52%

Damion Square NT 17 25% 1 4%

Clelin Ferrell DE 13 19% 8 35%

Dallin Leavitt FS 8 12% 20 87%

Malcolm Koonce DE 7 10% 4 17%

Marquel Lee LB 3 4% 19 83%

SPECIAL TEAMS Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Keisean Nixon CB 0 0% 17 74%

Roderic Teamer CB 0 0% 17 74%

Nick Kwiatkoski LB 0 0% 8 35%

Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 8 35%

Matt Bushman TE 0 0% 8 35%

AJ Cole III P 0 0% 7 30%

Carson Tinker LS 0 0% 7 30%

Dillon Stoner WR 0 0% 4 17%

Jordan Simmons G 0 0% 3 13%