Call of Duty game testers plan walkout over layoffs

Activision Blizzard Inc. division workers that support the Call of Duty video game franchise plan to walk out in protest of recent layoffs in the company, Bloomberg News reported.

In an email letter obtained by Bloomberg, the group of workers told their studio, Raven Software, to reinstate the dozen of workers who were terminated from their jobs.

Raven Software informed workers on Friday that a dozen in the 40-member staff will have their contracts terminated by late January, with only a few people being promoted to full-time positions, according to Bloomberg.

“Those participating in this demonstration do so with the continued success of the studio at the forefront of their mind,” the workers wrote in their letter.

The reported job cuts targeted a team of contractors who primarily tested the gameplay for Call of Duty: Warzone, ensuring the free-to-play game runs smoothly without any errors.

The workers' spokesman, Alex Dupont, said the gaming staff wasn’t given a clear justification for their immediate dismissals, Bloomberg reported.

Dupont, who is a quality assurance tester, also said the workers could extend their strike indefinitely if the company doesn’t acquiesce.

“My fellow employees are losing their jobs for arbitrary reasons,” Dupont said.

This comes as Activision, a company that is still recovering from sexual misconduct and discrimination allegations, has seen Raven fellows hold larger walkouts and strikes throughout the year, aiming for better work conditions.

According to the research firm Super Data, any disruption to scheduled content release for Warzone threatens the stability of a title responsible for an estimated $2 billion yearly revenue for Activision.

The Hill has reached out to Activision for comment.