Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on costs of prescription drugs

The Hill
 2 days ago
President Biden on Monday afternoon at the White House will deliver remarks on prescription drug pricing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

2d ago

This is good news right my trumpsters we as Americans would love lower cost for prescription drugs, We all have high blood pressure diabetes high cholesterol this will help ALL Americans right my trumpsters 👍🤠

