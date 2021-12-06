ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFSC should accept cryptocurrencies to boost the economy – Chairman Srinivas

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Indian politician believes that cryptocurrencies will benefit the country’s economy. • IFSC President believes that less risky tokens should be used. The IFSC agency in Gujarat, India’s business district, recently said they could put cryptocurrencies to good use, both for payments and trading. The agency providing business services in India...

www.cryptopolitan.com

