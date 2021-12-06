ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GH Research Announces Positive Trial Results For Treatment-Resistant Depression

By David E. Carpenter
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) announced positive results from recent clinical trials of its leading 5-MeO-DMT formula, a therapy candidate for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The Ireland-based company, which this year announced a capital raise of $315 million, is focused exclusively on research around...

