NBA

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA December 6 breakdown

By Geoff Clark
 5 days ago
SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews four of the NBA’s 10-game betting slate for Monday, Dec. 6.

Monday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA betting slate:

  • Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers
  • Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls
  • Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers

Monday’s Best Bets:

  • UNDER 210.5 Wizards-Pacers (-115)
  • Chicago Bulls -3.5 (-115)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves (-140)
  • Los Angeles Clippers -3.5 (-107)

Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Monday’s top games and NBA betting lines.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY’s Sports Scores and Odds for a full list.

Check back Monday through Friday during the NBA season for a new episode.

For more sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

