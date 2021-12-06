ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots (8-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in a pivotal AFC East clash in the Week 13 Monday Night Football game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium. Below, we look at the Patriots vs. Bills odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Patriots are the hottest team in football, having won their last six games after starting the season 2-4. Their most recent win came in a 36-13 blowout of the visiting Tennessee Titans in Week 12. What’s most impressive about their winning streak is that all but one of their victories have been by at least 18 points.

The Bills cruised to an easy 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints Thanksgiving Day, bouncing back from an embarrassing 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts the week prior. Since their bye in Week 7, the Bills are just 3-2 with losses to the Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and with wins over the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Saints.

Patriots at Bills odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Patriots +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Bills -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +2.5 (+102) | Bills -2.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

Patriots at Bills key injuries

Patriots

  • C David Andrews (shoulder) questionable
  • DL Christian Barmore (knee) questionable
  • LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs) questionable
  • OL Trent Brown (calf) questionable
  • K Nick Folk (knee) questionable

Bills

  • OL Cody Ford (bicep) questionable

Patriots at Bills odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Patriots 20, Bills 17

The PATRIOTS (+122) are on an absolute tear and although some of their opponents were on the weaker side, they did beat the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Titans during their winning streak.

The winning continues Monday night against the Bills, who have been wildly inconsistent, particularly on offense.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick will draw up a game plan to bottle up Bills QB Josh Allen, forcing him into a turnover or two.

BET PATRIOTS (+122) to win outright, having beaten the Bills in seven of their last 10 meetings.

New England covered the spread in all six games during its recent winning streak and is now 8-4 ATS this season. The Bills are surprisingly 6-4-1 ATS despite losing to the Jags and getting blown out by the Colts. They did have blowout wins over the Dolphins, Washington, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season.

All of Buffalo’s wins have been by at least 15 points. So, when it wins, it does so comfortably.

I just don’t think this is a game the Bills win, and I love getting the points with the Patriots on the road. BET PATRIOTS +2.5 (+102).

These are two of the highest-scoring teams in football. The Patriots average 28.0 points per game (PPG), while the Bills average 29.6.

They’re also two of the best defenses as the Patriots rank first in least points allowed (15.8 PPG) and the Bills are second (16.5 PPG).

Given how many turnovers each defense forces and how turnover-prone the opposing quarterbacks are, this will be a lower-scoring game in Buffalo.

BET NDER 40.5 (-103).

