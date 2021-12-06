ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why DocuSign Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are trading higher by 6.2% at $143.51, rebounding after the company sold off approximately 40% during Friday's session. DocuSign shares were trading sharply lower Friday...

