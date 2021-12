Ice fishing is a relative way of life in Minnesota and Wisconsin, well Northern Wisconsin for sure. This is not a big deal in Milwaukee. I guarantee you growing up I did not see anyone out on Lake Michigan sitting on a bucket or see a fish house set up near the shore. But there is something to be said for the hearty men and women who head out every year with their equipment and risk their car or truck falling through the ice in order to catch that elusive fish.

