On “Wednesdays With Wedbush” on PreMarket Prep Plus, Peter Winter, managing director of regional banks at the research firm, was this week's guest. Winter's Take On The Fed: Winter was asked to give his perspective on next week's Federal Reserve Bank meeting and the implications for the banking sector. He discussed the more “hawkish tone” coming out of the Fed and as a result said he has altered his projections for the increase in interest rates over the next two years.

