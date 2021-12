Yet another game where the Chicago Bears not only were defeated by their opponent but simply beat themselves. It was an ugly game in which they gave up four turnovers, and the Arizona Cardinals cashed in 24 of their 33 points off those four interceptions. While things appear to continue to unravel, their schedule doesn’t really let up over their final five games. They’ll head out on the road next Sunday night to face the Green Bay Packers.

