Now two seasons after the Seahawks traded for former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, the deal seems to have backfired on the Seattle franchise. For the second season in a row, Adams’ year has been cut short by injury — this time with a season-ending shoulder surgery. And in addition to that lack of availability, the draft capital that the Seahawks sent away has turned out to be far more valuable than originally expected.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO