Hopes weren’t exactly high amongst many for the early Thanksgiving NFL game between the 3-7 Chicago Bears and the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions, especially with a long list of injuries (including to Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields). The over-under was set at just 41.5 points, and many were taking that under. And the Lions in particular had scored just six, 16, and 10 points in their last three games. But they did start off with an impressive 39-yard passing touchdown, with Jared Goff finding Josh Reynolds (seen above celebrating) behind the defense on a well-thrown deep ball:

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO