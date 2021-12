Kentucky is back to being a consensus Top 25 football team in the country. Not long after the Coaches Poll bumped the ‘Cats up three spots from No. 25 to No. 22 earlier on Sunday, the AP Poll decided to move back UK into the national rankings. Kentucky was receiving the fifth-most votes from the AP heading into Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Louisville. As a result of the landslide win, Kentucky is now ranked No. 25 in the country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO