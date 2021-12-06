How The Supply Chain Crisis Unfolded

THE DAILY SCOPE, 11/29/2021: The post-Thanksgiving stupor is beginning to wear off and it’s time to get back to the real world. While the entire country was busy eating turkey and mashed potatoes, a new variant of coronavirus was discovered in South Africa. In reaction to the Omicron variant, some countries such as Japan, Israel, and Morocco have closed borders and imposed travel restrictions in a move reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic. Concerns about this highly mutated version of the virus also caused the stock market, on ‘Black Friday,’ to dip to its lowest point of 2021, as investors worry about how this new variant will affect the economy. In response to these challenges, President Joe Biden announced today that he plans to meet with the CEOs of Best Buy, Samsung North America, CVS, and Walmart to discuss how to keep products reaching shelves in the face of challenges presented by the Omicron variant on the already stressed supply chain infrastructure.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO