The Buffalo Bills were forced into a rude awakening against another AFC South team in the Indianapolis Colts, that completely out-physicaled them on both sides of the ball. On offense, that meant it was the Jonathan Taylor show, while defensively the team pretty much shut down Buffalo’s passing attack with tight coverage in the secondary while coming down with three separate interceptions. It was not a great game for most of the Bills players, much less the rookies. More about how each rookie performed below.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO