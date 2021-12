Earlier this week, big news out of China sent shockwaves through the rare earth sector as the country announced it would be consolidating several mining operations in order to form a large, state-owned company focused on rare earth mining. This morning has brought an exciting new development, as MP Materials (NYSE:MP), a leading name in U.S. rare earth mining, will be partnering with another industry leader to help fill a growing supply chain need. MP stock has reacted well to this news, continuing what has been an overall solid week of growth.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO