ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why DraftKings Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher, rebounding after the stock fell last week following a short position from investor Jim Chanos. DraftKings shares have been in...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

DraftKings stock (NASDAQ: DKNG) is on the rise after being in the red since September: here is where to buy it

Draftkings stock is up +0.59 (1.92%) today. It is currently trading at $31.27. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Draftkings shares. DraftKings share price started the week on a high note and it has maintained a bullish outlook since Monday. The stock is up 1.92% today and investors believe it is the end of the long bear market that has persisted since September 8.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

The Push to Legalize Sports Betting Fuels DraftKings' Rise

Sports betting in the U.S. is booming. For the 2021 NFL season, an estimated 45 million Americans are expected to wager a total of at least $12 billion. Since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states. A flood of new customers eager...
GAMBLING
Benzinga

Why ChargePoint Shares Are Falling

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) shares are trading lower by 7.4% at $20.15 after the company reported mixed third-quarter EPS and sales results. ChargePoint reported quarterly losses of 21 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 13 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $65.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $64.71 million.
STOCKS
investing.com

Lovesac Shares Rise 20% On Earnings, Revenue Beat

Investing.com — Shares of furniture firm The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 20% to $78 after it reported earnings earnings before the bell that beat analyst expectations. The company announced earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $116.68 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated a per-share loss of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chanos
MarketWatch

Carnival stock surges on NYSE leading volume, flirts briefly with bull-market bounce

Shares of Carnival Corp. shot up 5.8% to $19.57 in afternoon trading on heavy volume, as the cruise operator briefly flirted with a bull-market bounce off last week's 13-month low. Trading volume swelled to 57.1 million shares, enough to make the cruise operator's stock the most actively traded on the NYSE, and compared with the full-day average of about 39.4 million shares. The stock ran up as much as 8.3% to an intraday higher of $20.04 earlier in the session before paring gains. At that high, the stock had soared 22.3% since closing Dec. 1 at $16.38, which was...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Paysafe Jumped Today

CEO Philip McHugh last week bought $1 million worth of Paysafe stock. Shares of the British payments company Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) jumped nearly 18% today after the company announced that a handful of insiders have been buying large amounts of the stock. So what. Paysafe announced in a press release today...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Entertainment#Sports Betting#Casino Gaming#Draftkings Inc Lrb#Dkng#Igaming
Benzinga

Is Palantir A Crypto Play? Why This Investor Says The Stock Should Be 'Significantly Higher'

Executives from six cryptocurrency companies appeared before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday, as lawmakers spent hours trying to better understand how to approach crypto regulations. Regulation comes with security and one potential beneficiary of such could be Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), according to Guy Adami, director of advisor advocacy...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps nearly 50 points on gains in shares of Apple Inc., Walt Disney

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday afternoon with shares of Apple Inc. and Walt Disney leading the way for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 44 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Walt Disney (DIS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Apple Inc.'s shares have gained $3.22 (1.9%) while those of Walt Disney are up $2.44 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 37-point bump for the Dow. American Express (AXP) Merck (MRK) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 70 Points; Stitch Fix Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.08% to 35,692.63 while the NASDAQ rose 0.45% to 15,757.04. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.12% to 4,692.41. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 50,270,130 cases with around 812,200 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,656,820 cases and 473,950 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,157,720 COVID-19 cases with 616,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 267,527,370 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,289,820 deaths.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Unity Software

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several cruise line stocks including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are trading higher after Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced effectiveness of three doses of their vaccine against the omicron variant. The companies said...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy