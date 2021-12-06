Why DraftKings Shares Are Rising

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday afternoon with shares of Apple Inc. and Walt Disney leading the way for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 44 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Walt Disney (DIS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Apple Inc.'s shares have gained $3.22 (1.9%) while those of Walt Disney are up $2.44 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 37-point bump for the Dow. American Express (AXP) Merck (MRK) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO