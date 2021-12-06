ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas, FL

12 Days of Christmas: How much is that partridge, those geese and 5 golden rings going to cost?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMXpK_0dFVNlhq00
Seven Swans A-swimming 12 Days of Christmas: How much is that partridge, those geese and 5 golden rings going to cost? (Liz Leyden/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’re thinking of giving your sweetie a partridge in a pear tree, you better be prepared to get off that wallet and pony up some cash.

PNC’s annual Christmas Price Index, which adds up the prices of the 12 gifts included in the classic holiday song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” is out, and this year the prices have gone up.

While the odd list of gifts would be appreciated by most (except maybe the “lords a-leaping, what do you do with that?) the cost to make that person smile on Christmas morning has gone up this year by quite a bit — about 5.4% since 2019.

And, apparently, birds are not cheap. The most expensive item on the list is seven-swans-a-swimming, which will set you back more than $13,000.

If you gave the gifts only once — not like the song where all the items are repeated many times — you’d end up paying $41, 205.58.

The total cost for the items listed in the song as they are bestowed by “True Love” when you count each repetition of the song, would be $179,454.19 this year. That would include 364 presents.

Here’s a look at what you would be shelling out per item:

12 Days of Christmas price list

12 drummers drumming: $3,183 — up 7.1%

11 pipers piping: $2,933 — up 7.1%

10 lords-a-leaping: $11,260 — up 12.6%

9 ladies dancing: $7,553 — no change

8 maids-a-milking: $58 — No change

7 swans-a-swimming: $13,125 — No change

6 geese-a-laying: $660 — up 57.1%

5 gold rings: $895 —up 8.5%

4 calling birds: $600 — no change

3 French hens: $255 — up 40.5%

2 turtle doves: $450 — up 50%

A partridge in a pear tree: $222.68 — up 6%

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Christmas Price Index#Geese#Partridge#Pnc#French#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
77K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy