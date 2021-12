These two leads are currently in less that stellar reviewed dramas but I still love them very much so have hopes their next drama together will reverse this slump. Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun are now confirmed for the upcoming Kim Eun Sook penned revenge drama The Glory. It’s an 8-episode per season multi-season drama, think Penthouse, and deals with the female lead who gave up her architect dreams after being severely bullied until she dropped out of high school and she bides her time to enact her revenge on the children of her bullies years later as the kids teacher. Conceptually I love me a good long plotted slow burn revenge but taking it out on innocent kids through being born of thoroughly terrible parents is hard not to just hate everyone by the end. The drama does not yet have an airing network but it will be 100% pre-produced and directed by the PD of Secret Forest and Record of Youth.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO