Franklin officer alerts family to house fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out in the Liberty Hills subdivision early Monday morning.

Franklin Police Officer Alan Yates spotted the blaze shortly after midnight at the intersection of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Liberty Pike. Officer Yates reported hearing a loud noise and noticed flames on the rear exterior of the house.

As the Franklin Fire Department was dispatched, Officer Yates confirmed the family of four inside the house were awake and were in the process of evacuating. All were able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which started on the back deck, according to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris. Farris said damage was mostly contained to the exterior of the home, although there was additional damage in the attic due to heat and smoke.

The Franklin Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

