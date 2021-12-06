Watch the Official Trailer for Peacock's New MacGruber Series

"There is now so much more that we know." Madman Films in Australia has debuted an official trailer for a seemingly different cut of Oliver Stone's new JFK documentary follow-up this year. Their version is officially titled JFK: Destiny Betrayed, which is described as a "four-part 'deep dive' into the infamous Kennedy assassination." The original version, titled JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass (watch that trailer) premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year and is still set to be released later (likely in 2022) in the US. Maybe it will be re-cut, too? Fresh evidence reveals the truth behind the lies and misinformation like no other JFK documentary has done before. The Cannes premiere cut is two hours, but this "four-part" version seems to include even more footage. "Viewers are also given a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the post-assassination actions and initial suspicions of Kennedy's brother, Robert, as well as his views on the official Warren Commission investigation. Additionally, assassination forensic and ballistic evidence is explored here in great detail." With narration by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland. Take a look below.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO