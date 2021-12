In the wake of the omicron variant and a biotech boom, companies in the pharmaceutical sector’s retail arm are looking to adapt as markets brace for an uncertain year ahead. One of the industry’s most prominent names has had an excellent day so far, seeing prices shoot up admit good news. Indeed, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has been on a mostly upward trajectory for the past month, but today CVS stock has been trending in the green. Yesterday marked the first investor day since new CEO Karen Lynch took control, and investors had plenty of reason to be optimistic.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO