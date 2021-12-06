ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sam Quinones: Hope In The Time Of Fentanyl And Meth

Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Ben sits down with author and journalist Sam Quinones to discuss his new book,...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
newmexicopbs.org

Author Sam Quinones

December 10, 2021 – Author Sam Quinones explores the increasingly deadly drug problem in the southwest as Meth and Fentanyl become more prevalent and more potent. Quinones shares what we can to do protect people who are most vulnerable to drug use, and how that assistance can benefit entire communities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wosu.org

Human Toll Of The Opioid And Meth Crisis

This episode originally aired on November 9, 2021. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. hit a record 93,000-plus in 2020, driven upward during the pandemic by the highly potent opioid, fentanyl. That’s not the only drug wrecking lives right now. A new type of meth known as P2P is responsible...
HOMELESS
WBUR

Journalist Quinones' book links new meth with growth of cities' tent encampments

It's often called the "fourth wave" of the country's addiction crisis: first pain pills, then heroin, then fentanyl, and now, stimulants such as methamphetamine. Although there are no exact numbers, Massachusetts health care providers and law enforcement say meth use here is on the rise. The state Legislature has created a commission to further research the drug and possible treatments. It holds its first meeting next month.
BOSTON, MA
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Alcohol
Reason.com

Is Fentanyl-Tainted Marijuana 'Something Real' or 'Just an Urban Legend'?

Taken at face value, recent reports of fentanyl-tainted marijuana in Connecticut highlight the hazards inherent in the black market created by drug prohibition. Consumers who buy illegal drugs rarely know for sure exactly what they are getting, and the retail-level dealers who sell those drugs to them may be equally in the dark. But even in a market where such uncertainty prevails, opioid overdoses among drug users who claim to have consumed nothing but cannabis—like earlier, better documented reports of fentanyl mixed with cocaine—raise puzzling questions about what is going on.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
The Independent

California woman gets billed $50k for having a baby: ‘That’s a downpayment on a house’

A woman went viral after sharing that her hospital billed her more than $50,000 for the birth of her baby, Shannon Mayor, who lives in California, became pregnant in the fall of 2020, according to Insider. She told the outlet that after discovering she was pregnant, she began searching for the "best insurance" she could find. Ms Mayor explained how the US market-based healthcare system was difficult to navigate. She recalled becoming stressed by having to switch to her husband's insurance shortly before her baby was born. "Insurance is complicated. It's not easy in this country to figure out,...
RELATIONSHIPS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Best Life

This Bathroom Habit Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Study Says

Your dementia risk is linked to a range of factors—some of which, like age and genetics, are completely outside of your control. However, experts say that certain common habits can significantly increase your risk of developing the progressive and incurable condition. In fact, studies now warn that there's one thing you may be doing in the bathroom that can send your dementia risk soaring. They say this one habit may make your dementia risk 65 percent higher than if you follow doctors' recommendations on the matter. Read on to find out which bathroom habit may be putting you at high risk and how you can lower your odds of developing dementia.
LIFESTYLE
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thegazette.com

Dopesick: It’s not prescription opioids killing Iowans

Dopesick: It’s not prescription opioid pain pills that Iowans are dying from. The number of U.S. fentanyl deaths is now greater than the total number of drug overdose deaths five years ago. A record number of Americans and Iowans are dying from drug overdoses but government officials have not settled...
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

681K+
Followers
131K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy