Thursday Night Football, Week 13. Tonight the Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints. The 7-4 Cowboys come into this game searching for answers. After getting off to a sizzling 6-1 start to the season, the Cowboys have lost three of their last four games. Once a trendy pick for the Super Bowl, now the Cowboys are just trying to hang on atop the NFC East standings. The Cowboys still boast the league’s #1 offense, but they have been held to 20 points or less in three of their last five games. They’ve given up 28 points or more in five of their 11 games, so the Cowboys tend to need all the offense they can get.

