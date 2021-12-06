ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby High Band to represent Idaho in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

By News Team
 2 days ago
Aaron Marshall
The Rigby High School Trojan Band was invited to represent Idaho in the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Parade on December 7, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby High School Trojan Band will participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade Tuesday, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ceremony and parade will feature participants selected from nearly every state in the nation, parade organizers said.

The parade will be Tuesday evening, December 7, 2021 in Honolulu at 6 p.m. Hawaii time or 9 p.m. Mountain Time.

You can watch the parade on their website at www.pearlharborparade.org.

The attack on Pearl Harbor marked the entry of the United States of America into World War II.

Organizers said the parade is held annually to "Always Remember" those who were willing to serve and to sacrifice their lives to preserve liberty for future generations.


