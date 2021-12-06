ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Can’t Blame Him: This Dad Skipped His Kid’s Baseball Game To Attend A Better Kid’s Baseball Game

clickhole.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents have an obligation to attend their kid’s activities and show them support, but it can be pretty hard to do that when your kid’s not all that talented. That’s why no one can blame this man who chose to skip his kid’s baseball game to attend a better kid’s baseball...

clickhole.com

CBS LA

Baseball Pitcher Hunter Greene Gives Away Thousands Of Cleats To Kids In Pacoima

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A professional pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds gave out thousands of baseball cleats to kids Saturday in the San Fernando Valley. Hunter Greene, a local pitching standout from Notre Dame High School who went on to be a second-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, said he wanted to do something special for the community during the holidays. “I’m doing this because I have the platform to be able to give back,” said Greene. “It’s important to spread the love, be able to provide kids with the best resources, the best equipment… Especially with the pandemic and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fatherly

Youth Sports Referee Shortages Are Coming For Your Kid’s Soccer Game

Our kids have had to compromise on a whole lot these past few years. Now that we’re all slowly getting back some normalcy, kids are back in the classrooms, having with their friends again and jumping back into organized sports. Unfortunately, kids who play sports have been smacked with another curveball: a youth referee shortage.
SOCCER
NOLA.com

Hannan's Coe inks with Spring Hill for baseball

Hannan senior Bryce Coe has always been a jack of all trades, and soon, he’ll be able to put college athlete on his résumé. Coe, a pitcher and utility player for the Hawks, signed to play baseball next season at Spring Hill on Nov. 19. Coe said his recruitment process...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLKY.com

Louisville Bats pitcher donates tons of new baseball equipment to kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Bats player gave away a lot of free baseball gear both in Kentucky and, most recently, near his hometown of Los Angeles. Star pitcher for the Bats Hunter Greene gave away 3,000 pairs of new baseball cleats to local kids and high school baseball players in Paicoma, California, according to CBS Los Angeles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dothan Eagle

Rehobeth's Shelton Arroyo signs with LBW baseball

Rehobeth baseball coach John Griffin first got word of Shelton Arroyo way back when he was an elementary student. I remember some of the coaches saying, ‘We’ve got Seth’s little brother. He’s got a good arm playing dodge ball,’” Griffin said. Griffin started seeing Arroyo’s talents first hand on the...
REHOBETH, AL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

BenFred: Baseball fans should know better than to become pawns in MLB's lockout games

Major League Baseball was quick to share all of the things its teams can’t do during its lockout. Signing free agents and making trades are off limits, of course. Using players’ names and images for team purposes is not allowed. Even Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have been scrubbed from the Cardinals’ website.
MLB
TheStreet

Baseball Lockout's Potential Financial Fallout

The MLB locked out its players Thursday, ending the longest era of labor peace in the sport since free agency was instituted, but what comes next for the country's oldest sports league. TheStreet spoke with Matt Martell, SI's MLB editor, discuss what the financial fallout from Thursday's move could be...
NFL
Connecticut Post

Column: Baseball can't afford another extended labor dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball's last labor dispute was devastating, but the comeback had two big things working in its favor. The sport won't be so fortuitous if this lockout lingers into the spring. For the national pastime to maintain some semblance of its former glory, we better be talking about...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Inside Baseball's Dangerous Game of Chicken

Hello, youth of America. Welcome to your first Major League Baseball labor shutdown. It’s been 26 years since the last one. What’s that? You’re too busy scrolling your Facebook feed? Checking your Chrome browser on your iPhone or Android? Burning hours away on YouTube? Running killer computer animation games on your iMac? Streaming the latest EDM tracks on your Bluetooth speakers?
MLB
Iola Register

Baseball’s pre-lockout spending spree

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Max Scherzer agreed to a record-setting $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets and shortstop Corey Seager struck a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday as players and teams rushed to reach agreements before an expected lockout. The pair...
MLB
audioinkradio.com

Drake Attends NBA Game and Adorable Older Couple Doesn’t Know He’s Famous

Drake sat next to an older couple during a recent Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets game, and the couple had no idea he was famous. Drake is one of the most famous guys in the hip-hop world right now, so it’s a rare moment when he’s not instantly recognized in public. That said, it was probably refreshing when Drank found himself next to an adorable older couple at the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets game last week, who didn’t seem to know who he was at all. Watch the cute meeting below.
NBA
Grand Haven Tribune

Baseball's money squabbles shouldn't hide major on-field problems

A few weeks ago, Dave Dombrowski attended an Arizona Fall League game that featured 18 runs, 21 hits, 10 walks, and 11 pitching changes. It didn’t lack for action. Phillies shortstop prospect Bryson Stott stood at the center of it all, with a double, a sacrifice fly, and a run scored.
MLB
eutawstreetreport.com

5 Strategies to Avoid When Betting on Baseball Games

The undeniable popularity of sports betting has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts and gamblers alike. The allure of winning big bucks while enjoying the sport they love opened doors for fans of “America’s favorite pastime” to join in and try out baseball betting. However, as with most forms of...
GAMBLING
hope.edu

Baseball's Jim Kaat to be Inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Hope College pitcher Jim Kaat will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., this summer. Kaat, who earned All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors in 1957, went on to pitch in Major League Baseball for 25 seasons and win 283 games. Kaat was drafted by...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Podcast in Baseball: The Game's Caretakers Must Take Care

Fans want baseball's caretakes to take care of the game they love, argues The Sporting News baseball writer Ryan Fagan, a stack of baseball cards nearby and a work stoppage all around. With Major League Baseball's lockout entering its second weekend, two baseball writers meet at a local St. Louis comic book shop to open some baseball cards and talk about the precarious spot the game and the card industry find themselves in, both on the brink on significant change, and possibly not for the better. Fagan joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer and Best Podcast in Baseball host Derrick Goold to talk about the goals of the owners and players in the stalled negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The two writers discuss changes to the draft, to the on-field rules, and to the economy of baseball that could rise from a new CBA. They also discuss baseball cards -- best designs, favorite individual cards -- and the similarity between the game on the field and what's happening with wax packs as Topps, after 70 years of making cards, is on the verge of being replaced by Fanatics. This episode was recorded on location at Apotheosis Comics on Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.
MLB
Sportico

Baseball’s New Labor Wars That Needn’t Be

Today’s guest columnist is Andrew Zimbalist, professor of economics at Smith College and author of several books on the economics of baseball. He has consulted in the past both for the MLB Players Association and the commissioner’s office. MLB has entered its first work stoppage since 1995. It is not surprising to see the union and the commissioner’s office each declaring the other side to be unwilling to engage in serious bargaining. Nor is it surprising to see media coverage raise the temperature with yet more incendiary rhetoric, such as: “The first day of MLB’s work stoppage produced hostility, resentment, anxiety,...
NFL
WCJB

Florida’s Fabian brothers host baseball camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Growing up in Ocala, Jud and Deric Fabian spent years on the diamond, with their father, honing their craft and practicing the fundamentals of the game. On Saturday, the same trio was back at the Rotary Sportsplex, passing on the knowledge they’ve gathered over the years...
FLORIDA STATE

