The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the NFL so far, currently cellar-dwelling in the NFC North with a record of 1-10-1. There has however, been a bright spot for the Lions, as they most recently beat the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27 in Week 13. Among the brightest spots for the Lions was quarterback Jared Goff, who had a stellar game, finishing with 25/41 passes for 296 yards, and a stunning three touchdowns. Goff went on to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Vikings. In fact, Dan Campbell had a lot to say following Goff’s breakout game this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO