ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Why Joe Biden Decided on a Diplomatic Boycott of China's Winter Olympics

By Brian Bennett
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njQZe_0dFVMQ5G00

No Biden Administration officials will attend China’s Winter Olympics in February, the White House announced Monday, in a rebuke to Beijing over China’s use of forced labor and concentration camps to suppress a Muslim ethnic minority in the western Chinese province of Xinjiang.

“U.S. diplomatic or official representations would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday. “We simply can’t do that.”

The diplomatic boycott is an escalation of President Joe Biden’s criticism of China’s treatment of its Uyghur citizens in a pattern of abuses that a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum November report said may amount to genocide.

Biden’s boycott only applies to U.S. government officials and won’t affect U.S. athletes planning to compete in the games.

Read more: The U.S. Admitted Zero Uyghur Refugees This Year. Here’s Why

President Biden met virtually with China’s President Xi Jinping on Nov. 15. The two did not discuss the Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to start on Feb. 4, Psaki said, but Biden did raise “concerns” about China’s actions in Xinjiang, according to the White House’s official description of the meeting.

More from TIME

Since the meeting, China’s government has come under harsh criticism for its treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, a three-time Olympian, who largely disappeared from public view after accusing a former senior Chinese leader of sexual assault.

China’s government said earlier on Monday it would take “countermeasures” if the Biden Administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. “If the U.S. side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures,” Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters on Monday.

For decades, China’s government has tried to forcibly assimilate Uyghurs in Xinjiang through prohibitions on expressions of religion and culture, and a pattern of abuses such as forced sterilization, forced labor, torture, sexual violence, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum report.

Biden’s Presidential campaign described China’s treatment of Uyghurs as “genocide” in August 2020. The Trump administration agreed. On Jan. 19, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement that China’s “genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state.”

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

Biden has "deep concerns" about Russia's military buildup at Ukrainian border

The White House says President Biden expressed his concerns to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's buildup of troops at the Ukrainian border. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN the two leaders' discussion and the potential consequences if Russia does invade Ukraine.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Zhao Lijian
Person
Mike Pompeo
CBS News

Biden expressed "deep concerns" to Putin over Ukraine, White House says

Washington — President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. and its European allies have "deep concerns" about Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine, warning the Russian leader that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic and other measures" in the event of an invasion, the White House said.
POTUS
New York Post

Biden: US troops in Ukraine ‘not on the table’ to deter Russia

President Biden said Wednesday he would not deploy US troops to Ukraine to deter a possible Russian invasion, telling reporters the option was “not on the table.”. Biden added as he departed the White House for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. that he informed Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Tuesday call between the leaders that there would be “severe consequences” if Moscow orders an attack.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Genocide#Muslim#Chinese#Uyghur#The White House#Olympian#The Biden Administration#Foreign Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Biden warns Putin as tensions escalate along Russia-Ukraine border

President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours and warned that the U.S. will respond if Russia invades Ukraine. CBS News's Natalie Brand has more on what's at stake in Tuesday's meeting, and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett explains how Russia's history factors into this potential geopolitical crisis.
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

TIME

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy